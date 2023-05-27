MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 276,588 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of MannKind worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 431.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91,652 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 53.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 18.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 99.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 136,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 68,352 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

MannKind Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.58. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $447,295.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 735,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $447,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 735,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,030.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,386 shares of company stock worth $1,845,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Featured Articles

