Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $517.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.3 %

Lam Research stock opened at $628.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $633.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.