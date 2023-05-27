Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,114 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $332.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $333.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.61.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

