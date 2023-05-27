Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $499.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 570.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 112,247 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

