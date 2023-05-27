Head to Head Review: Getty Images (GETY) and The Competition

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Getty Images to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% Getty Images Competitors -40.29% -168.72% -6.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Getty Images and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Getty Images Competitors 792 4796 10199 260 2.62

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Getty Images presently has a consensus target price of $6.99, suggesting a potential upside of 40.03%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Getty Images’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than its peers.

53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getty Images and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million -$77.55 million -18.48 Getty Images Competitors $3.87 billion $81.86 million -18.78

Getty Images’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Getty Images has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images’ peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getty Images peers beat Getty Images on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services; and sells wall décor products. It serves largest enterprises, smallest businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

