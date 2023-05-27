Head to Head Contrast: Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Platinum Group Metals and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -9.77% -9.40% Athena Gold N/A -13.88% -11.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Athena Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.05) -28.20 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$680,000.00 ($0.02) -3.00

Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athena Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

