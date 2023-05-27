Green Impact Partners Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (CVE:GIP)

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Green Impact Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Green Impact Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

GIP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

CVE:GIP opened at C$7.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.96. Green Impact Partners has a 52-week low of C$3.51 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$160.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

