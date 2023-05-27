GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $10.16 on Friday. GDS has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. GDS had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $348.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. Equities analysts expect that GDS will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GDS by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GDS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GDS by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of GDS by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

