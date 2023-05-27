FY2023 EPS Estimates for American States Water Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of American States Water in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for American States Water’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter.

American States Water Trading Up 2.6 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

American States Water stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,239,000 after buying an additional 51,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,083,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.