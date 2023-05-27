FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alpha Tau Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for Alpha Tau Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 2.4 %

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTS. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

