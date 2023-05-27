FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

TSE:WDO opened at C$7.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.73. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.50.

In related news, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$178,244.30. Also, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

