FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP) Issued By Cormark

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Impact Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Green Impact Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Green Impact Partners’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.

GIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CVE GIP opened at C$7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.98 million and a P/E ratio of -17.62. Green Impact Partners has a 1-year low of C$3.51 and a 1-year high of C$10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.96.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

