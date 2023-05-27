FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.38.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.