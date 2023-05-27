FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.23) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carisma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Carisma Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %
Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARM. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
About Carisma Therapeutics
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carisma Therapeutics (CARM)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.