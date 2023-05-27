FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.23) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carisma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARM. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

