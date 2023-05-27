Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,949 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $216.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

