Edge Capital Group LLC Has $21.68 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,398 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Optas LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $13,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $332.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.33 and its 200-day moving average is $264.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $333.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.