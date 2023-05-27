DTE Energy Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.12 Per Share (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.11. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($32.07) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

DTE stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

