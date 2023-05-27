Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Mkm

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $27.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $903.71 million, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,367,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 968,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,480,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after purchasing an additional 267,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,428,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 287,180 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

