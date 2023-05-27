Contrasting Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) & Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Rating) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ohmyhome and Fathom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A Fathom -6.83% -41.64% -31.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ohmyhome and Fathom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fathom has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.07%. Given Fathom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

21.3% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. 47.8% of Fathom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ohmyhome and Fathom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohmyhome $7.03 million 10.96 N/A N/A N/A Fathom $412.96 million 0.26 -$27.63 million ($1.72) -3.42

Ohmyhome has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fathom.

Summary

Fathom beats Ohmyhome on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited is a one-stop-shop property technology platform which provides end-to-end property solutions and services to end customers directly to help them buy, sell, rent, renovate their homes and more with a single application. Ohmyhome Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers to develop its intelliAgent platform for use by the company's real estate agents. The company operates a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services, as well as supporting software called intelliAgent. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its FathomRealty.com website to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. Its intelliAgent real estate technology platform provides a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing and other marketing, and marketing repository services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. The company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

