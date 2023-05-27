ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.89. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

