Comparing Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) & CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) and CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crane NXT and CIRCOR International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00 CIRCOR International 0 1 2 0 2.67

Crane NXT presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.06%. CIRCOR International has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Crane NXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than CIRCOR International.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIRCOR International has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crane NXT and CIRCOR International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.90 $401.10 million $6.50 8.20 CIRCOR International $786.92 million 0.78 $19.39 million $1.98 15.15

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than CIRCOR International. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIRCOR International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crane NXT and CIRCOR International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 13.12% 20.86% 9.01% CIRCOR International 5.03% 34.61% 4.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crane NXT beats CIRCOR International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies. The Industrial segment includes positive displacement pumps, specialty centrifugal pumps, metering pumps, automatic recirculating valves, and control valves for mission critical applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

