Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,535 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 760,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 609,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24,890 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 719.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 412,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 361,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.08 and a beta of 1.36. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,181,467 shares of company stock valued at $34,123,401. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

