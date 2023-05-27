Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $83,088.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,847.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $83,088.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,847.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $267,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,123.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,896 shares of company stock worth $2,616,959. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -260.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

