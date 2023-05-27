Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Affimed’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Affimed in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

Get Affimed alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Affimed Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $123.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.53.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 271.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $3,558,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Affimed by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,330 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 804,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

(Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.