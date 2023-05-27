Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now anticipates that the network technology company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $211.70 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $217.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 69.46%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 252,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $50,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,330 shares of company stock valued at $56,733,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.