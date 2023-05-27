Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 315 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.5 %

HubSpot stock opened at $496.21 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $505.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.01 and its 200 day moving average is $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -169.35 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.