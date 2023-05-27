Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,197 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after buying an additional 600,250 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in nVent Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,665,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after buying an additional 535,754 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,524,000 after buying an additional 488,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $44.73 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Stories

