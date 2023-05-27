Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,512,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $125.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.64. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

