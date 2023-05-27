California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for California Water Service Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.79. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

