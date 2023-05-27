Brokers Set Expectations for Honeywell International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $9.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.00. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $193.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average is $198.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,565,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,766,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

