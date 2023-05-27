Brokers Set Expectations for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$509.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.05 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

