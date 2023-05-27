Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,740 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,396,477,000 after purchasing an additional 215,103 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $332.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $333.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

