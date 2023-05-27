bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.56 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 3,054.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,765,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,315 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 424,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 202,698 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,689 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

