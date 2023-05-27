BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,359 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. CWM LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $10.51 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 29.16 and a quick ratio of 29.16.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,812.81%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.