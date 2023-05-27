Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,572 shares of company stock worth $1,909,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $162.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.