Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.25.

Several research firms recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Ashland stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. Ashland has a twelve month low of $86.54 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

