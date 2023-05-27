Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$51.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$28.80 and a 1-year high of C$63.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$982.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.33.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$1.19. The firm had revenue of C$374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$341.23 million. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 4.5004241 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -23.08%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

