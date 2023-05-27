678 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $2,921,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,631.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,338 shares of company stock worth $24,385,996 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.