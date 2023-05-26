Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance
Shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4344 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9
