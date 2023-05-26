Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4344 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 ( NASDAQ:ZIONL Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

