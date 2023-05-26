Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Short Interest Up 74.5% in May

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Zentek Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ZTEK opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $164.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.85. Zentek has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentek

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zentek during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Zentek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Zentek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentek by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 494,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

