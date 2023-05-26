Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Short Interest Down 69.1% in May

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Yotta Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yotta Acquisition by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 641,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yotta Acquisition by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YOTA opened at $10.44 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

About Yotta Acquisition

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

Further Reading

