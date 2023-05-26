Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $96.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 102,595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 105.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 62,834 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xunlei in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Xunlei

(Get Rating)

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.