Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Xunlei Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $96.96 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xunlei in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Xunlei
Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
