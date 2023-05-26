Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Xenetic Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) by 210.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,779 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.51% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $3.45 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.76.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 302.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

