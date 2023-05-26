Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.39. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

(Get Rating)

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.