Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC) Short Interest Down 64.3% in May

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWAC. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

