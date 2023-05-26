Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Rating) were down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,812 ($22.54) and last traded at GBX 1,829 ($22.75). Approximately 58,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 117,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,871 ($23.27).

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,804.97.

Woodside Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 6.16%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,334.31%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.