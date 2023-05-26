WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.67 and last traded at $87.93. Approximately 1,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.71.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $378.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $92.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIVL. Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $7,758,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,417,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,632,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,886,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

