WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the April 30th total of 179,200 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $1.36 on Friday. WiSA Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $87.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 343.27% and a negative net margin of 402.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that WiSA Technologies will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of WiSA Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISA. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in WiSA Technologies by 2,857.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

