Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the April 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.
Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $26.63.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
