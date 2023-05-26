Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,882 shares of company stock valued at $127,069. Company insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 600,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

WLFC opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.07. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

