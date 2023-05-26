Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
WLFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,882 shares of company stock valued at $127,069. Company insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.
WLFC opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.07. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%.
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.
