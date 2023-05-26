Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFCGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,882 shares of company stock valued at $127,069. Company insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 600,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 0.8 %

WLFC opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.07. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.